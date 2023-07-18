Clarification after kickoff confusion for Sheffield Wednesday’s Spanish clashes

Sheffield Wednesday will face two Spanish opponents this week as they continue their preparations for the start of the Championship season.

The Owls are currently out in Spain with their new manager, Xisco, and his staff, working hard to get ready for a tough 2023/24 campaign – and this evening they will play their first friendly as they take on third tier side, Real Murcia.

Following that encounter they will take on second division outfit, CD Eldense, on Friday before jetting back to England on Saturday, with both games due to take place at Pinatar Arena around 40 minutes away from where the team is currently based.

There has been some confusion regarding the kickoff times for the two fixtures though, with differing times online that have confused hundreds of Wednesdayites set to attend the two fixtures.

Having checked with those on the ground in Spain, it’s understood that the correct kickoff time for tonight’s fixture against Murcia will begin at 7pm UK time, while the Eldense fixture in a few days’ time is set for 9am UK time - 8pm and 10am locally.

Xisco is expected to give over 20 players a runout once again in the games, just like he did against both York City and Chesterfield, with a number of the youngsters set to get another chance to show what they’re capable of alongside the seniors.