Sheffield Wednesday’s new signing revealed as international defender completes transfer

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Chilean international, Juan Delgado, as he becomes the first signing of the Xisco era.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:57 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:04 BST

The Star reported earlier today that the 30-year-old from Santiago had touched down in the United Kingdom ahead of his proposed move to Hillsborough, and now it’s been confirmed that he has put pen to paper on a contract with the Owls.

Delgado knows the new Wednesday boss from their time together at Gimnastic de Tarragona, and no doubt that played a big part in his decision to make the move to S6 over some of the other options that he will have had following Pacos de Ferreira’s relegation from the Portuguese top-flight.

A statement on the club’s official website read, “Chilean international Juan Delgado has joined Wednesday from Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira. The South American is reunited with new Owls manager Xisco after the two forged ties at Spanish club Gimnàstic de Tarragona. Xisco managed Gimnàstic when Delgado was on the books in 2016... Welcome to Wednesday, Juan!”

The former Tondela man played 74 games across all competitions for Pacenses prior to his Wednesday switch, including two in the UEFA Europa Conference League agains Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021/22 campaign. This summer he played three times for Chile, starting twice, as they beat Cuba and the Dominican Republic before drawing with Bolivia.

He joins on a permanent basis at Hillsborough, however there has been no confirmation of whether there was a transfer fee or how long he has signed on for in S6.