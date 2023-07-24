New face arrives at Sheffield Wednesday as Owls announce fresh addition

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the arrival of Miguel Gomila as the latest - and final - addition to Xisco’s technical team.

The coach was spotted with the new Owls boss when he was unveiled with Dejphon Chansiri, however it is only now that he has been confirmed as part of his setup at Hillsborough.

Gomila, who spent a short time as manager of CD Manacor in his most recent job, was a conditioning coach for Xisco during his spell at Huesca in LaLiga, and will be working alongside the likes of Rob Lee at Middlewood Road to make sure the players are in peak condition for the 2023/23 campaign.

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco has completed his backroom team with the addition of Performance Manager Miguel Gomila. Gomila has previously worked with Xisco at SD Huesca in La Liga and now officially joins the coaching staff in S6.

“He joins Miguel Muñoz (assistant manager), Roberto Cuesta Roman (first team coach) and Antonello Brambilla (goalkeeper coach), who were announced as fresh arrivals at Hillsborough ahead of our week-long training camp in Spain.”

Wednesday’s comment that the manager has now ‘completed his backroom team’ suggests that the 40-year-old will be the final addition following the arrival of Munoz, Cuesta and Brambilla, and now the focus turns completely to the bolstering the playing staff.