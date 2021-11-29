Chey Dunkley’s ridiculous heading stats highlight his Sheffield Wednesday form

The Owls defender is finally being given the run of games that he’s been craving since arriving at Hillsborough, and has become a mainstay in the heart of Wednesday’s defence in the midst of a bit of a defensive crisis.

Dunkley has really stepped up to the plate in the absence of the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Gibson and – most recently – Liam Palmer, and once again he was a commanding presence in the 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

The 29-year-old has won a remarkable 51 aerial duels in his last four matches as Darren Moore’s side made it 10 games unbeaten in League One, with his old school centre back style proving a hit with the supporters.

In the same time frame he’s also made 23 clearances and none interceptions, all whilst only committing five fouls in his last six league appearances.

Only two players in the entirety of League One win more aerials per game than Dunkley (8.1), and his tally of losing 49 aerial duels is the lowest of any player who has been involved in 170 or more over the course of the campaign so far.

In other impressive defensive stats, only two players in the league are averaging more interceptions per game than ‘Dunks’ - who averages 2.1 - and his average clearances (5.1) also puts him within the top 13 players in the division.

And his form has certainly not gone unnoticed, with Moore heaping praise on the defender ahead of the visit of the Chairboys, telling the media, “He has had a consistent run of games. He's a wonderful, likeable character at the club. He gives 100 per cent. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He is up for any situation that he is presented with and he gives his all.

“The icing on the cake for Chey is he carries a real threat from set plays and he has scored a few goals. That is what has been most noticeable but he would probably argue he has been playing that way since he came into the team. Scoring the goals has probably added a little more limelight to his game.

“He has been really good and hopefully that consistency with him will continue as long as it possibly can.”

It remains to be seen whether Dunkley will keep his place for the Papa John’s Trophy game against Hartlepool United given how many games he’s played of late, however Moore possibly can’t afford to rest him given the amount of players currently unavailable.