Three points behind leaders Plymouth, victory on the road would see the Owls hit the summit ahead of their league break at the weekend, with an FA Cup tie with Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough in the offing.
Cheltenham aren’t in the best of form and Wednesday will be firm favourites to come away with the points but there is talent in the Robins’ side and Darren Moore will ensure there is no complacency slipping into his side.
Cheltenham Town One to Watch – Alfie May
A player not requiring much homework for Moore, the Owls boss knows everything about Cheltenham’s 29-year-old striker Alfie May having worked with him for the first half of the 2019-20 season when manager at Doncaster Rovers. Selling him on to Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee in January 2020, Moore stated that the opportunity for first team football was the main factor in the decision.
“It was the opportunity for Alfie, Alfie wanting the opportunity, we as a football club looking at the situation and identifying it," Moore said at the time. “I’m not one that stands in people’s way. It was a perfect fit for Alfie. It was the perfect fit for us. All round it was an agreeable deal. It’s not just one way, it was agreeable by everybody in terms of him going there and us wishing him well.”
Not the tallest, the vibrant striker uses his electrifying pace to get in behind defensive lines. May tends to be in the right place, at the right time, predominantly in and around the 6-yard box, where his clinical finishing has brought him a tally of nine goals so far this season.
With The Owls seeking to hit top spot on Tuesday night, this Cheltenham player will be looking to spoil the party. Having scored four goals in his last four games, including a goal against Wednesday’s promotion rivals, Plymouth Argyle, Alfie May has continued his scintillating form from last season.
Wednesday have already been on the receiving end of the talents of Alfie May. Those at Hillsborough that day last season will remember his wonder goal. After defeating The Owls’ offside trap with a well-timed bending run, put through on goal he cut onto his favoured right foot and looped the ball from a narrow angle, with the aid of an unfortunate deflection, over a helpless Bailey Peacock-Farrell to give The Robins the lead. He would go on to score 23 goals over the season, his best to date. Although Wednesday went on to win the game 4-1, May was Cheltenham Town’s standout player.
Although he was linked with several clubs last season, including a rumoured potential reunion with Darren Moore, nothing materialised.
Robins boss Wade Elliott is pleased with his gifted centre forward and isn’t concerned about him attracting interest from other clubs.
“Not really because it means he is scoring goals,” said Elliott. “If Alfie is attracting interest, it means he's playing well and scoring goals and that's good for me.”