Darren Moore doesn’t expect Sheffield Wednesday to have any new players available for their game against Cheltenham Town.

The Owls take on the Robins this evening as they look to keep up a remarkable run of form in League One, but knows it won’t be easy against a side that has scored at least once 12 of their last 15 matches.

Moore says that he’s ‘anticipating the same squad’ when it comes to availability at Cheltenham, with the likes of George Byers, Barry Bannan and Reece James all among those still sidelined with various injuries.

And with that in mind, the Owls boss is well aware of the challenge that the game will pose as his side look to make it 16 games unbeaten in the third tier.

He told the media ahead of the clash, “They’re at home, they’ve got one or two great little players who really ask you questions, and they’ve got goals in them - you saw that against Plymouth Argyle even though they lost away there.

“In terms of creativity and scoring goals they’re dangerous, really dangerous, and it’s on a tight pitch.

“When Sheffield Wednesday are in town it brings the energy, so we expect a really tough game. It’s about looking at the group of players, looking at their strengths and weaknesses, and seeing if we can nullify the strengths and expose the weaknesses.”

Sheffield Wednesday beat Cheltenham Town 3-0 the last time they met. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday take on Cheltenham at 7.45pm this evening as they aim for another league double and go top of the league if things go their way.