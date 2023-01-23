Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to struggling Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening hoping to extend a record-breaking run of 20 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

The Owls have burst into the top two of the League One table and have big designs on staying there – with the Robins clash offering the chance to go top owing to their game in hand on pace-setters Plymouth Argyle.

Wednesday have been truly relentless in recent weeks and last lost nearly four months ago.

But we’re entering the true business end of the campaign and it is ‘quick turnaround’ matches such as these that their tight-knit squad will be tested.

So who will start and who will sit out at the Johnny Rocks Stadium?

We’ve had a go at selecting the team Darren Moore might plump for with top spot within their grasp.

There are a number of tweaks Moore could make to the Wednesday line-up.. ..but what those tweaks are, who knows? We've had a crack at selecting our team - and with the FA Cup match on Saturday perhaps a chance to rest one or two, we've made two changes from the line-up that beat Fleetwood at the weekend.

GK - Cameron Dawson Dawson has been a man reborn since his return to the side and made a vital save on Saturday to help Wednesday record their sixth win on the run. He looks more than likely to keep his place in the side ahead of David Stockdale.

RCB - Liam Palmer He's been a star performer for Sheffield Wednesday this season - a picture of consistency - and will wear the armband in the absence of Barry Bannan. Seems to be hugely comfortable back in the backline.

CB - Dominic Iorfa It's fair to say there may have been one or two minor concerns at the thought of Iorfa taking up the central defensive role after the exit of Mark McGuinness back to Cardiff. But what a revelation he's been; heading bricks, playing comfortably. He's now hugely important to Wednesday's cause.