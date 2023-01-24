Cheltenham Town will look to avenge their 3-0 defeat at Hillsborough earlier this season by ending Sheffield Wednesday’s monster unbeaten run.

Their head coach Wade Elliott says he is relishing the challenge of having the Owls visit the Johnny Rocks Stadium this evening and looks set to continue with a style of play that has seen them score seven goals in their last three matches

That run includes two goals in defeats to both Plymouth and Derby, two of League One’s other form sides alongside Wednesday.

Cheltenham Town boss Wade Elliott is looking forward to facing Sheffield Wednesday.

“We're facing another very good side,” Elliott said.

“Our thinking is to get the job done, we always think that way. It’s not like we wake up on Sunday morning and start thinking on Sheff Wed. As a staff we’ve been working on Sheff Wed for the past 10 days now.”

On the challenge ahead, Elliott paid huge respect to the Owls but did not seem daunted by their long unbeaten status.

“In terms of our performance up there [at Hillsborough in October], we took our time to settle into it but from then on we were very good,” he said. “The game was live until Bannan popped one in from 30-odd yards.

“They’re a really good side, 20 unbeaten, seven clean sheets in the last nine, they’ve drawn away at Southampton, they've beaten Newcastle. But they have to lose at some point.

