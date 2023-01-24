Their head coach Wade Elliott says he is relishing the challenge of having the Owls visit the Johnny Rocks Stadium this evening and looks set to continue with a style of play that has seen them score seven goals in their last three matches
That run includes two goals in defeats to both Plymouth and Derby, two of League One’s other form sides alongside Wednesday.
“We're facing another very good side,” Elliott said.
“Our thinking is to get the job done, we always think that way. It’s not like we wake up on Sunday morning and start thinking on Sheff Wed. As a staff we’ve been working on Sheff Wed for the past 10 days now.”
On the challenge ahead, Elliott paid huge respect to the Owls but did not seem daunted by their long unbeaten status.
MORE: Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Cheltenham Town: Switch up top and a first start in five weeks
“In terms of our performance up there [at Hillsborough in October], we took our time to settle into it but from then on we were very good,” he said. “The game was live until Bannan popped one in from 30-odd yards.
“They’re a really good side, 20 unbeaten, seven clean sheets in the last nine, they’ve drawn away at Southampton, they've beaten Newcastle. But they have to lose at some point.
“They’ve got a really good squad and they’re adaptable. They’ve got physicality so if it’s a scrappy game they can tough it out and they’ve got good footballers. They can pass their way through. That’s what they’re at the top of the league.”