Sheffield Wednesday are yet to make their first moves in the transfer window, but no doubt they’ll be keeping an eye on a number of players leaving the Premier League.

Before they can focus on which players will be added to their threadbare squad this summer, Wednesday will be prioritising who can come in to replace Darren Moore as their manager ahead of a Championship return that came about in dramatic circumstances.

Chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, was asked this month about budgets and whether the Owls would be in the free agent/loan market once again this summer, but he insisted that things weren’t so black and white.

“The manager will not have a fixed budget, there must be flexibility,” he said. “Every manager who comes here knows everything about the club before he signs, there are no surprises. We debate every aspect before the appointment so the manager is across every situation.

“In my time, if the manager puts forward a convincing case for a player then we will look at that proposal and then decide if it is feasible or not... Just because you pay a transfer fee it doesn’t make that deal or that player better, it just means there is a transfer fee. But with loans for example, the wages can be very high and actually turn out to be more expensive. Wages can be high on a free transfer as well, the same.

“The most important part is recruiting the right player for Sheffield Wednesday and that is what we always try to achieve, whether there is a transfer fee, a loan with a fee, or a free transfer, as we have seen in the past.”

So while Wednesday won’t be looking exclusively at free agents, it seems safe to say that it is a market they will be keeping a close eye on.

This full list of players departing last year’s Premier League outfits - as provided by the league - is below, however some have since signed for new clubs elsewhere:

AFC Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma, Jack Stacey, Junior Stanislas, Matt Burgess, Chris Francis, Brooklyn Genesini, Tarik Gidaree, Josh Popoola, Ollie Camis, Marcus Daws

Arsenal

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Kaleel Green, Joel Ideho, George Lewis, Matt Smith, Tom Smith, Alexander Kovacevic, Tino Quamina, Mathaeas Roberts

Aston Villa

Ashley Young, Jed Steer, Arjan Raikhy, Declan Frith, Hayden Lindley, Ruben Shakpoke, Myles Sohna, Brad Young, Josh Lane, Harvey Rhoades, Luke Softley

Brentford

Pontus Jansson, Saman Ghoddos, Tariqe Fosu, Joel Valencia, J’Neil Bennett, Lachlan Brook, Nico Jones, Roco Rees, Roy Syla, Lucius Vine

Brighton

Haydon Roberts, Toby Bull, Billie Clark, Matthew Everitt, Teddy Jenks, Todd Miller, Sam Packham, Casey Shann, Jack Spong, Fynn Talley, Lorent Tolaj, Antef Tsoungui, Ben Wilson, Jake Gee, Eliot Jenks, Joe Winstanley

Chelsea

Dujon Sterling, Derrick Abu, Prince Adegoke, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Nathan Baxter, Juan Castillo, Bryan Fiabema, Joe Haigh, Henry Lawrence, Sam McClelland, Silko Thomas, Ethan Wady, Jayden Wareham

Crystal Palace

Reece Hannam, James McArthur, Luca Milivojevic, David Omilabu, Jack Butland, Josh Addae, Ryan Bartley, Kalani Barton, Freddie Bell, David Boateng, Maliq Cadogan, Junior Dixon, James Leonard, Cameron Lewis-Brown, Dan Quick, Basilio Socoliche, Matty Vigor, Laurence Shala

Everton

Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, Einar Iversen, Shae Cahill, Troy Smikle-James, Charlie Wilson, Harry Wright, Sam Coughlan, Sanja Mafa

Fulham

Shane Duffy, Joe Bryan, Taye Ashby-Hammond, Paulo Gazzaniga, Steven Sessegnon, Thorsteinn Antonsson, Sonny Hilton, Ziyad Larkeche, Jonathan Page, Murphy Parker, Jean-Pierre Tiehi

Leeds United

Will Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles, Ben Andreucci, Jay Buchan

Leicester City

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez, Ronny Nelson, Mateus Martins, Kelechi Chibueze, Thakgalo Leshabela, Josh Eppiah, Terell Pennant, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Thanawat Suengchitthawon, Jonny Evans, Dillon Addai, Freddie Cook, Abdullah Javaid, Tyler Weeks

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jack Bearne, Liam Hughes, Charlie Hayes-Green, Oscar Kelly, Fidel O’Rourke, Oludare Olufunwa, Iwan Roberts

Manchester City

Terrell Agyemang, Ilkay Gundogan, Rowan McDonald, Benjamin Mendy

Manchester United

Phil Jones, Ethan Galbraith, Di’Shon Bernard, Axel Tuanzebe, Charlie Wellens, Eric Hanbury, Manni Norkett, David De Gea

Newcastle United

Niall Brookwell, Ciaran Clark, Dan Langley, Matty Longstaff, Josh Stewart, Isaac Westendorf, Beau Beresford, Steven Bessent, Lucas Cooper, Callum McNally

Nottingham Forest

Jack Colback, Lewis Salmon, Nicky Hogarth, Jordan Smith, Andre Ayew, Cafu, Billy Fewster, Alex Gibson-Hammond, Ryan Hammond, Adnan Kanuric, Jesse Lingard, Lyle Taylor, Kane Draper, Jack Perkins, Osa Solomon

Southampton

Theo Walcott, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Goran Babic, Sam Bellis, Matthew Hall, Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo, Leon Pambou, Fedel Ross-Lang, Jak Stewart, Will Tizzard, Jack Turner, Caleb Watts, Ryan Chavez-Munoz, Tommy Higgs, Harvey Woods, Rylee Wright, Willy Caballero

Tottenham Hotspur

Lucas Moura, Jamie Bowden, Kallum Cesay, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Roshaun Mathurin, Marqes Muir, Thomas Bloxham, Brandon Bryan-Waugh, Riley Owen

West Ham United

Brian Kinnear, Manuel Lanzini, Ademipo Odubeko, Armstrong Oko-Flex, Asher Falase

Wolverhampton Wanderers