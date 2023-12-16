News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Breaking

Changes made - Sheffield Wednesday's XI revealed for huge game against QPR

Sheffield Wednesday's XI to face Queens Park Rangers has been revealed - and Danny Röhl has made changes again.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls take on the Hoops this afternoon in what is being billed as a must-win game for the hosts given their league position and points tally, and three players have been swapped out for the occasion.

Liam Palmer, Michael Ihiekwe and George Byers have all been left out, while Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson return to the starting XI.

Here's how the two teams line up:

Some prematch reading:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key contract detail revealed after Bailey Cadamarteri commits to Owls

Owls clear transfer policy on players who are 'difficult to handle'

Midfielder admits QPR are wary of Owls and their ‘new way of playing’

‘A fire within’: Will Vaulks is back – and has a point to prove

Related topics:QPR