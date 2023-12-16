Breaking
Changes made - Sheffield Wednesday's XI revealed for huge game against QPR
Sheffield Wednesday's XI to face Queens Park Rangers has been revealed - and Danny Röhl has made changes again.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls take on the Hoops this afternoon in what is being billed as a must-win game for the hosts given their league position and points tally, and three players have been swapped out for the occasion.
Liam Palmer, Michael Ihiekwe and George Byers have all been left out, while Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson return to the starting XI.
Here's how the two teams line up:
Some prematch reading: