Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are aiming for a return to winning ways this evening when they take on Leeds United - and Danny Röhl has made changes.

It was always thought that the German may opt to switch things up a bit following the heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland last weekend, and now his XI has been confirmed ahead of tonight’s clash at Hillsborough.

In terms of personnel it’s just the one change for the Owls, with Pol Valentin coming in for Djeidi Gassama, but it also looks like there is a formational alteration as Yan Valery possibly moves into a back three alongside Dominic Iorfa and Di’Shon Bernard. It’s a formation that Wednesday did work on over the summer.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday XI:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beadle, Valentin, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), Musaba, Windass, J. Lowe

Leeds XI:

Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Ampadu, Gruev, James, Aaronson, Gnonto, Joseph

For some prematch reading, we’ve got you covered right here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad