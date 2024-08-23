Breaking

Sheffield Wednesday XI v Leeds United is revealed for Hillsborough clash

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 19:03 BST
Sheffield Wednesday are aiming for a return to winning ways this evening when they take on Leeds United - and Danny Röhl has made changes.

It was always thought that the German may opt to switch things up a bit following the heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland last weekend, and now his XI has been confirmed ahead of tonight’s clash at Hillsborough.

In terms of personnel it’s just the one change for the Owls, with Pol Valentin coming in for Djeidi Gassama, but it also looks like there is a formational alteration as Yan Valery possibly moves into a back three alongside Dominic Iorfa and Di’Shon Bernard. It’s a formation that Wednesday did work on over the summer.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI:

Beadle, Valentin, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), Musaba, Windass, J. Lowe

Leeds XI:

Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Ampadu, Gruev, James, Aaronson, Gnonto, Joseph

