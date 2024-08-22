Negotiations underway as Sheffield Wednesday attacker nears Owls loan exit
The Star reported earlier in the summer that the 19-year-old was likely to leave the Owls as part of his continued development after breaking through at senior level last season, with a host of clubs very interested in taking him on board.
One of those clubs previously reported by this publication is League One outfit, Lincoln City, and it’s now understood that the Imps are locked in talks with Wednesday as they look to try and wrap up a deal, with manager, Michael Skubala, keen to get it done as soon as possible.
Lincoln are seen as a good fit given the style of football they play, however at this point in time there has been nothing finalised. That could change in the coming days though.
Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, spoke about the talented teen on Thursday, saying of a potential departure, “We know the strengths of Bailey and which kind of football is good for him to get a lot of situations where he can improve. For me the most important point for Bailey is that he gets game time and this means not just 10 minutes or 15 minutes, it means being a starter and delivering again and again. This will be helpful.”
The England youth international has attracted interest from clubs in both England and Scotland since it became clear that he’d be available on loan, but with Lincoln currently leading the race it looks increasingly likely that he could be turning out at Sincil Bank in 2024/25.
