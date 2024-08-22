Negotiations underway as Sheffield Wednesday attacker nears Owls loan exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, is edging closer to a Hillsborough exit – with negotiations currently underway regarding a loan move.

The Star reported earlier in the summer that the 19-year-old was likely to leave the Owls as part of his continued development after breaking through at senior level last season, with a host of clubs very interested in taking him on board.

One of those clubs previously reported by this publication is League One outfit, Lincoln City, and it’s now understood that the Imps are locked in talks with Wednesday as they look to try and wrap up a deal, with manager, Michael Skubala, keen to get it done as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln are seen as a good fit given the style of football they play, however at this point in time there has been nothing finalised. That could change in the coming days though.

Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, spoke about the talented teen on Thursday, saying of a potential departure, “We know the strengths of Bailey and which kind of football is good for him to get a lot of situations where he can improve. For me the most important point for Bailey is that he gets game time and this means not just 10 minutes or 15 minutes, it means being a starter and delivering again and again. This will be helpful.”

The England youth international has attracted interest from clubs in both England and Scotland since it became clear that he’d be available on loan, but with Lincoln currently leading the race it looks increasingly likely that he could be turning out at Sincil Bank in 2024/25.