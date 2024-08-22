Premier League boss appears to confirm Sheffield Wednesday deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton manager Russell Martin has appeared to confirm Sheffield Wednesday’s next incoming transfer window deal, with Shea Charles said to be on his way to Hillsborough on loan terms.

Sheffield Wednesday look set to add an 11th addition to their summer signing haul after Southampton manager Russell Martin confirmed the likelihood of Northern Ireland international Shea Charles making the switch on a loan deal. The Star revealed Owls interest in the 20-year-old - whose brother Pierce is on their books as a goalkeeper - earlier this week.

Charles, who was the subject of a transfer fee reported to be anywhere between £10.5m and £12m when he made the switch to the south coast from Manchester City last summer, is an energetic midfielder and would serve to add strength to a position the club have had as a transfer priority in recent weeks.

"He is going to Sheffield Wednesday and that would be a brilliant loan move for him I think,” Martin told The Daily Echo. “He did great in his first senior season. I think because of how much money we paid for him, there's a feeling with some people that it wasn't a great season.

"He played a big part in helping the team achieve promotion in his first season in men's football. It doesn't often happen, in a position that's really important. He will benefit from going somewhere and trying to play every single game because otherwise it just stops his development to be a back-up player really. He's a long-term signing for the club and he will now help Sheffield Wednesday a lot with a really good coach who has had a relationship with the club."

The quotes were delivered the same day Owls boss Danny Röhl suggested no deal was especially imminent and as of early Thursday evening, The Star was led to believe no deal had yet been signed and sealed. Charles’ representatives are said to have been in South Yorkshire to finalise the move. Speaking back on the south coast, Martin had good things to say on the influence of Röhl and Wednesday’s draw as a club.

The Saints boss continued: "There are certain things you can only learn through playing in games that really matter in front of big crowds. They'll have that at Hillsborough. It will be really good for him and good for us as a club long-term. I think it suits everyone.

"Shea had the final choice on where to go. There was more than one club interested in him from the Championship and from other leagues. The final decision was with Shea. Me and Rasmus Ankersen spoke about it a lot and then they spoke to Shea's agent. I spoke to Shea. His brother plays there as well so I think that's a big reason. He spoke to Danny and was excited about the way they're going to attack this year and their signings. There will be a level of expectation to deal with in front of a big crowd and I think it's perfect for him at this stage in his career."