Sheffield Wednesday are looking to offload some of their more fringe players before the end of the transfer window.

Danny Röhl is desperate to avoid a repeat of a situation that left striker Lee Gregory unregistered for a large portion of his first season with Sheffield Wednesday, making clear he would like to see solutions found for any player unlikely to feature in the 25-man EFL squad list.

The list, which includes goalkeepers and loanees but does not include non-loanee players aged under the age of 21, must be submitted within 24 hours of the transfer window’s closure. Free agent players can be added to the list retrospectively, but only if places are left unfilled.

Wednesday boss Röhl has had what he describes as ‘honest conversations’ with some of the players within the squad that may not feature so heavily this season and has praised the players subject to those talks for their professionalism. A handful of players are understood to be available for transfer and some are expected to move out on loan. With players expected to come in, it raises the possibility that the club could have too many players on-hand to register - though Röhl is keen to avoid such a possibility.

“This is not helpful for anybody,” Röhl said. “It is not helpful for me as a manager and it is not helpful for the club, it is not helpful for the player. This is what we have to avoid if there is such a situation. Last season in the second half we had some hard decisions, it was not easy, but in this case the player did well and was committed to the team.

“But at the beginning of a season, having such a situation, there would a point where I say 'I am a little bit disappointed that we do not find a different solution'. I think that is what we should try in the next weeks until the window closes.”