Changes afoot as Sheffield Wednesday Ladies shake things up for the new season

The Owlessess had a tough campaign last time out that ultimately ended in relegation to the North East Regional Women’s Football League – Southern Division, but they’re hoping for better this time around with a fresh squad and some new faces on the touchline.

SWLFC’s new first team manager, Stewart Alexander, gave a run down of his technical team as they approach what could be an important season for the team, explaining their background and what they can bring to the table.

He told the club’s website, “Coach Konrad Gielniak is Head of Goalkeeping at Sheffield Wednesday Ladies FC, and reserve team manager at Ashton Athletic Football Club… He is currently attending a Bachelor of Arts - BA (Hons) in Football Coaching and Management at the University Campus of Football Business (UCFB).

“Then we have coach Henry Pearson, who holds a Level 1 Talent Identification and Level 2 in football coaching…

“Henry is also attending a BA (Hons) in Football Coaching and Talent Development at the UCFB. He brings a lot of experience in our strategies and is good with the players. He also coaches at Strike Conditioning, doing one-to-one coaching in the little spare time he has.”

There is a fresh face that’s been added to the group, however, with Stewart going on to explain, “The new addition to the team is Coach James Moore. He’s been with the club for several years on the development and U18s side.

New Sheffield Wednesday Ladies first team manager, Stewart Alexander. (SWLFC)

“James, a pre-academy coach at Sheffield United FC, is also undergoing his UEFA B license training and brings a wealth of football/futsal coaching & sports development experience to the table.

“So collectively, we bring a wealth of experience to help our first team players grow and achieve success, both on and off the field.”