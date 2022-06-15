Sheffield Wednesday: Medical complete with new Owls signing now imminent

Wednesday got the ball rolling on Tuesday as they announced that Ben Heneghan would officially join the club on July 1st once his AFC Wimbledon contract expires, though it is expected that he will join up with his new teammates on June 20th when preseason begins.

Now, with Heneghan through the door, attentions have turned elsewhere, and it’s believed that the signing of Stockdale is now imminent.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported previously that the 36-year-old was due to undergo a medical in Hillsborough ahead of his proposed move, and it’s now understood that things have been completed with regards to that side of things – with just a few t’s to be crossed and i’s to be dotted.

Like Heneghan the expectation is that the experienced Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper would report for training on Monday when the players return to Middlewood Road, though he too can only officially sign his deal when his current contract expires at the end of the month.

Stockdale has played in every single tier of the English Football League over the course of his career, including 39 games in the Premier League during his time with Fulham.

Meanwhile, Wednesday are believed to be working hard to try and get a deal done for Hull City’s Mallik Wilks, and also remain in talks with their four out-of-contract players who they’re hoping will stick around beyond the end of June.