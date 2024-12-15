Championship side make surprise managerial decision after Sheffield Wednesday loss

There has been another managerial sacking in the Championship

Oxford United have sacked Des Buckingham following their loss to Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls won 3-1 at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon after goals by Josh Windass, Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama.

The U’s are sat in 20th place in the Championship table after 20 games. They are only a point above the relegation zone.

Their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday has proved to be the final straw for Buckingham. Oxford have released a statement on their website reading: “Oxford United can confirm that Des Buckingham has left his role as Men’s First Team Head Coach. Des was appointed in November 2023 and led the Club to promotion to the EFL Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Des for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. The appointment of a new head coach will be confirmed in due course.”

The U’s are winless in their last six games and have won only four times this season. Speaking after their match against Sheffield Wednesday, Buckingham said: “The saying is goals change games and we had some big moments to extend the lead. I thought we were deserving of 1-0 and had two or three big moments after to extend that. What we've found out very quickly this year is if you don't take your chances the opposition [will] - whether like today it’s from a corner or a ricochet in the box which puts them in front.

“We have to work extremely hard to create, so we have to finish. To then concede is a disappointing result. I’m happy with the first half reaction but disappointed with how the second half played out. We are still one of the strongest sides in the league when defending corners.

“You don't want to concede any but as a measuring yard it's a good starting point. But a scrappy one gives them belief and the second one, we don’t quite get those falling for us at the moment but that's the way it is here at the minute. It's the way things are going, it takes the stuffing out of you and then things start to open up a little bit as you're chasing the game.”

Oxford turned to Buckingham in November last year and he guided them to promotion from League One. They went up in the last campaign after winning the play-off final at Wembley against Bolton Wanderers and were promoted along with Derby County and Portsmouth.

The 39-year-old, who is from Oxford, won 33.90% of games and will now have to weigh up his options. He has had spells in the past at Wellington Phoenix and Mumbai City, as well coaching stints with the New Zealand national team and Melbourne City.