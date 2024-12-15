Jamal Lowe admits that he’ll probably never be satisfied with his goals tally for Sheffield Wednesday, saying that he’ll always be on the hunt for more.

Lowe got his fourth of the 2024/25 campaign on Saturday afternoon as he grabbed the crucial second goal in the 3-1 victory over Oxford United, scoring in-between Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama as the Owls once again came from behind to secure maximum points.

It was a win that took them up to ninth place and handed them a 10th win of the calendar year - something not achieved by the club in almost two decades - and the 30-year-old says that it’s testament to the hard work and commitment of those both on and off the field.

Speaking to the club at Kassam Stadium he said, “It’s never easy coming to any away game in the Championship, so to be able to do that is credit to everybody involved… To go behind is not ideal, but we seem to have done it a few times away from home and managed to pull the game back - it’s down to the determination, commitment and never giving up.

“The other day it was the last minute, this time we had a lot more time were in control of the game, but I feel like we can know that we’re always in the game... I want to pop up with goals whenever I can, I want to pop up with more, and every striker you ask will say the same - never satisfied with however many goals they have, they’ll always want more.”

Lowe will now be hoping that he’s done enough to get another start next Saturday when the Owls play host to Stoke City, and they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways at Hillsborough after a rough run of form on home soil.