Sheffield Wednesday are still well and truly alive in the Championship survival race, currently one point outside the relegation zone following a huge away win over relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers last time out. Danny Rohl’s men have picked up significantly in the second part of the season, but they still have work to do.

Facing play-off-bound West Brom and Sunderland in their last two games, the Owls are going to need more points, especially when you consider Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town below them face each other this weekend, ensuring at least one of those teams will add to their points tally ahead of the final game.

Above Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle head into the final two weekends with a two-point head start, while Blackburn Rovers are three points clear of the drop, but with the most difficult remaining fixtures. They play Coventry City and leaders Leicester City, and there is no guarantee they will pick up any points from those games. The good news for Rovers is that they likely only need one or two points to be safe. Here we take a look at the permutations, but we will focus on the teams currently in 23rd, 22nd and 21st, given there are a wide array of permutations if Plymouth and/or Blackburn end up being dragged into the race.

Relegation battle permutations

As far as the Owls are concerned, fans are likely to differ in what they feel is best. What we do know is that two wins from two games will secure safety for Wednesday, but it’s not likely to be that simple. In the case Rohl’s men lose, the only scenario that ensures neither of the teams below them go above them on points is a draw between Birmingham and the Terriers, with Blues only going ahead on goal difference in that instance.

If those two teams draw and Wednesday match that result, the Owls will stay ahead, while a win would put them on the brink of safety, only needing a point or for Birmingham to fail to win on the final day against playoff hopefuls Norwich City. Huddersfield would no longer be able to catch the Owls in that scenario.

If Blues win and Wednesday lose, the Owls would go into the final game needing to win and hope Birmingham lose. A Birmingham draw would not be enough due to their significantly better goal difference. A Birmingham win and a Wednesday draw this weekend would mean Rohl’s men need to win on the final day and hope Birmingham draw or lose. Huddersfield would no longer be able to catch Wednesday if they lose and Wednesday draw or win this weekend.

If Huddersfield win and Wednesday lose, that would put Birmingham in 23rd, while Huddersfield would go above Wednesday on goal difference. Though, interestingly, the Terriers only have a plus two advantage currently, so that advantage would become plus four at the minimum. That would mean, if Huddersfield lose on the final day - keeping in mind they face automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town - and Owls draw, they would be safe providing that result also matches or betters that of Birmingham’s. If Huddersfield were to draw on the final day, Owls would need to win, and if Huddersfield won on the final day in that particular circumstance, Wednesday would need to win and overcome the goal difference gap, which would be at four or more.

If Huddersfield were to win this weekend and Wednesday were to draw, that would mean Wednesday only need to match or better the results of both Huddersfield and Birmingham on the final day, given they would lead Huddersfield by a point and Birmingham by two.