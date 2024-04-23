Sheffield Wednesday defender gives update after bloody injury v Blackburn Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday secured a massive win over Rovers at Ewood Park in front of over 7,300 travelling fans, with a tremendous Josh Windass strike being followed up by a great goal from Marvin Johnson and a bizarre Aynsley Pears own goal - it was a victory that finally saw them clamber out of the Championship’s bottom three.

The game was not without cost, though, with Michael Ihiekwe limping off in the early stages of the fixture, and then his replacement, Diaby, having to come off in the second half as Dominic Iorfa entered into the fold.

Fans were concerned about the former Preston North End man as he left the field covered in blood after a collision led to him receiving substantial treatment to his nose before he was eventually taken off. The good news, however, is that he’s taken to social media to let people know that he’s fine, joking that his nose is ‘a little bigger’.

“The nose a little bigger, but the same optimism always,” he said on his Instagram story, as well as saying in a post, “I’m fine and we won a crucial game, so it’s a pretty good day. Thanks for the messages.”

It remains to be seen how things are looking for Ihiekwe following his issue in Lancashire, however Danny Röhl will be hoping that he hasn’t been added to the injury list as the Owls prepare for another huge game when West Bromwich Albion head to Hillsborough this coming weekend.

