Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Merseyside battler has spoken a number of times about his never-say-die attitude this season, one that has instructed his comeback from Xisco outcast to Danny Röhl key man via a testing in-and-out period in between. Nobody made more tackles than Vaulks in the 3-1 Ewood Park win, with one of those leading to Wednesday’s vital second goal.

A back-to-basics approach edged towards in recent outings is a side-step from where they were some weeks ago under Röhl, who has always maintained that while his tactics will be tweaked from game to game it is his core principles of high intensity, attacking mindset and front-foot defence that will remain steadfast. A more direct style of play has been evident and helped along by mistakes by Blackburn keeper Aynsley Pears, their most recent win was a ground-out affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a battle, it wasn’t a game for a purist, that’s for sure,” Vaulks told Sky Sports. “Listen, there is no way this is how the manager will want to play his football, but we’re in a position where we can’t take risks, we need to win the game. It was about winning second balls, getting it in behind.

“The goal came from the tackle, which was a sore one, and hearing the crowd go up, it felt like a home game. I was in a bit of pain but there was no way I was going to come off because we needed to see it out. The lads at the back, everyone to a man today was brilliant. There was a lot of pressure on that game.”

Josh Windass’ stunning opener was quickly cancelled out by Sammie Szmodics, with the players having filed into the tunnel at 1-1. A Marvin Johnson striker and Pears’ own goal did the business for the visitors on an afternoon that Rovers were kept largely at bay.

Vaulks continued: “We knew first half it was a little bit nervy, both teams knew how important the three points were today, especially watching the results come in yesterday. So it was a little bit nervy, so the thing was let’s just calm down a bit, we’re playing ok, we’re doing alright in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad