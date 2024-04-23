Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the bus wound down towards the stadium, the crowds got denser. Wednesday were due to play the might of Manchester United - but flashes of red were sparse. It was a moment several members of that iconic squad and its coaching staff regale as instrumental in their historic 1-0 win - the sheer numbers lining the streets making them relax a touch, as if the Wembley date was a home fixture.

Perhaps just a little ironic it was, then, that on the 33rd anniversary of John Sheridan’s ‘dink’ winner at the home of football, Wednesday recorded what could be looked back on as a famous win on the road at Blackburn Rovers. The two events cannot be remotely compared in terms of stature of course, but there were moments that harked back to the spirit of 91; not least as they approached Ewood Park on the team bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peeking out of their windows, it was clear to the Owls’ players and coaches that the 7,321 away supporters were going to make Blackburn their home for the afternoon. It was Wednesday’s design of blue and white - and yellow - that was all they could see.

“After the Middlesbrough game I said something about the fans (that they were of Premier League standing). They deserve more and more,” Owls boss Danny Röhl told The Star post-match. “You see today when we arrived at the stadium, around the stadium it was just Sheffield Wednesday fans. It was just Wednesday. The welcome was there and it was a crucial thing.”

Wednesday’s survival mission remains a tall one. With the two teams behind them scheduled to play this weekend, a result against play-off expectants West Bromwich Albion will be required if they are to retain the safety spot they have battled so manfully to gain. The days after the Blackburn win saw tickets sold rapidly and in their thousands and regardless of the possibility of more seats to come, there’s no doubt Hillsborough will be a sell-out on Saturday.

Röhl - the former Red Bull coach - said not only that the raucous atmosphere from the bouncing Darwen End had turned the feel of the occasion from an away game to a home game, but that it gave his players ‘wings’ heading into the final throes of the clash. With a beefed-up 2,600-strong allocation for the final day away trip to Sunderland already sold out, it is clear Owls fans are set to play their part in the last push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We score the early goal and it was quick when they equalised,” he said. “It was strong from my team, they did not drop down, they fought and then at the end we got the wings from our supporters.

“It was a long, long extra time and you don’t know what can happen. We tried to play for the 4-1 instead of just defending and then in those last 10 minutes we defended as a team, deep block, compact. We waited and forced them into the right areas. Today was a big step forward for my team to find the right balance between defending and attacking as well.

“Everybody played their part today. I am proud of my team, we keep going.”