Championship manager returns as Sheffield Wednesday rivals appoint new man in charge

Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals Birmingham City have already brought in a replacement for former manager Wayne Rooney, who was sacked earlier this month after just 15 games in charge. The Manchester United and Everton icon made it two days into the new year before he was dismissed from his role.

Rooney joined Birmingham in October, replacing the controversially sacked John Eustace, who had helped push the team up to sixth in the Championship table. Since Rooney's arrival, City have won just two matches and have plummeted to 20th, six points above the relegation zone.

Less than a week after parting ways with the 38-year-old, Birmingham have brought in Tony Mowbray, their third manager of the 2023/24 season. Mowbray joins the West Midlands outfit after being sacked by Sunderland back in December. Blues co-owner and chairman Tom Wagner has described him as 'the standout candidate' in their search for a new head coach as they look to climb back up the table in the second half of the campaign.

"My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues fans a team they can be excited by and proud of," Mowbray said following his unveiling at St Andrew's.

As it stands, Birmingham are one of Sheffield Wednesday's potential relegation rivals. The Owls are currently in the bottom three but there are just six points between the two sides and plenty of time left in the season for the tables to turn. Sandwiched between them is Huddersfield Town on 25 points, who have just one win in their last six league games.