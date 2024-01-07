"Everything was really heavy" Sheffield Wednesday exit left Darren Moore 'aching'

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has spoken about the physical and mental toll his exit from the club left on him as he battles against the Owls for Championship survival.

The 49-year-old has since taken over at Huddersfield Town, who sit one place and three points ahead of Wednesday as the two clubs straddle the second tier safety line. Moore's S6 exit back in June came as a shock to all connected with the Owls and just three weeks after a play-off final win over Barnsley secured promotion from League One.

His departure sparked a series of statements from Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri as to the circumstances that led to the parting of ways, with the coach also seeking to straighten the record in an interview with The Star. The Owls since went on to endure a shocking start to the campaign under ex-Watford boss Xisco but have made incredible progress in their survival mission following the appointment of Danny Röhl.

Moore has taken to an ambitious new project at Huddersfield but speaking to The Mirror, touched on the shock and heavy impact it had on him. "Yeah, it was a surprise," he said. "Did I expect it to happen? No. Did it happen? Yes. But you understand that it part of the game. Did I expect it to happen at West Brom? Did it happen? Yes. And it is part of the game and I’ve learnt that it’s football.

‌"It took it out of me physically and mentally. My body just felt like a ton. Everything was really heavy. Your body is aching. But you end up picking yourself back up after thinking you don’t want to do anything. But no bitterness. Not at all.

"Because if you have bitterness and envy, you end up carrying it with you. All you ever want is to say the time we had there, we did a good job and the feeling it brought to everyone as a time. That is all I wanted, as a player or at a club. Now I can go back to any one of my clubs and get a round of applause, only because they associate me with working hard and giving my all for the club."