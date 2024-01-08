There was a collective intake of breath across Hillsborough when one of Sheffield Wednesday's most in-form players hobbled out of their FA Cup win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Owls defender Michael Ihiekwe looked in a little discomfort when he was substituted in the 82nd minute of a clash in which he had put in the latest of a string of impressive performances at the heart of defence. He was able to walk himself off the field and seemed to gesture towards his calf or ankle when reporting the issue to the bench.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl sought to reassure supporters that Ihiekwe's substitution was a precautionary one. "He had some little problems and we had to pay attention, it was important," he said. "I think it will not be so bad. We always have to think about what we can do so I can protect him and so that nothing more happens. That was the reason he came off."

Röhl had warned pre-match that senior players in need of a rest would be given one, with 'no sense' in risking further injury to a squad emerging from an availability crisis. Marvin Johnson watched the match from the bench, while Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri were left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Asked about Cadamarteri, Röhl said: "We rested him. It was possible for him to play some minutes but, for me, it was too much of a risk. He played so many minutes in the last eight games.