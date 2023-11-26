Sheffield Wednesday have endured a difficult return to the Championship and will head into Wednesday night's home game with Leicester City sat at the bottom of the table.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City left the Owls with just one win from their opening 17 games of the season and they now sit ten points adrift of Huddersfield Town, who currently sit just above the relegation zone.

With fears growing over an immediate return to League One, Danny Rohl's side will hope to make the most of two home games in the space of three days with the midweek clash with the Foxes followed by Saturday's game against a Blackburn Rovers side sat just outside of the play-off places.