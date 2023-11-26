Birmingham City hadn’t won a match since the appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager but they broke that duck with the visit of Sheffield Wednesday to St Andrews.

As ever, Wednesday fans traveled in great numbers to the midlands for their latest attempt at dragging themselves off the bottom of the Championship table but they were once again left disappointed as a late goal denied the Owls a point.

Goerge Byers had put Wednesday in front just before half time but in injury time in the first period Juninho Bacuna equalised for the hosts, who would then go on to find a winner through substitute Jordan James in the final 10 minutes.

Owls boss Danny Rohl said afterwards: "I don't think we played like a team at the bottom, but we played like a team in the middle of the table.

"It's hard, but I have a clear idea of what I want to do. It wasn't enough to take something and it was disappointing when you get this team playing at such a high level and don't get something."

