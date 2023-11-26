Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl accepts questions will be asked of the quality his side are showing in key moments of matches after he watched his side fall to a fifth defeat in six matches since he took over the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday lost 2-1 to a Birmingham City team without a win in six having again created enough chances to win the clash, though poor finishing and lapses in key moments at the back cost them dearly. It was a result that leaves them floundering at the bottom of the Championship, with their shortfall to the safety places now stretched to 10 points.

Both the eye test and data metrics show progression in how competitive Wednesday have been in matches since the German took over from predecessor Xisco, points that are hidden by a haul of just three points from a possible 18. Röhl accepted that this progression means little if his side are unable to take ownership of key moments in matches and begin picking up points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Star: "When you see the improvement between the two boxes, it is massive, but the most important key is to be very strong in both boxes. It means to score goals and also to be able to do everything to protect our own goal. We are able to do this for some time, but not the whole time.

"You look at the 2-1, we have clear habits. I want always to have a number six in front of our back four, we are not able to do the recovery runs, we are not close enough to protect our goal.

"From my side I cannot say that my players did not give everything on the pitch. This makes it hard to understand at the moment. This is what I have told the players. I am here to go forward and prepare for the next game. Sometimes in football you need a point and then you can go."

Much of the discourse around Wednesday's issues has been around a manic summer transfer window and whether requisite improvements were made to a squad stepping up from League One to the Championship. Asked whether his comments suggest that while the effort is there in improvement his squad lacks enough quality, Röhl accepted the question but sought to shoulder responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah," he said. "I think when we speak about the improvement being good and you see the direction and the outcome not coming at the moment, then maybe yes you can speak about the quality. For me it is too easy to say this. This is my job to do everything to take points.