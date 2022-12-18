Cardiff City’s heavy embargo could hurt Sheffield Wednesday’s player pursuit

Any hopes that Sheffield Wednesday may have of signing Mark McGuinness on a permanent basis may have taken a hit due to a hefty transfer embargo given to his parent club.

McGuinness, who put in another good performance before giving away a penalty on Saturday against Oxford United, has been a standout player for the Owls since joining from Cardiff City, and Darren Moore has spoken of a desire to get him after his loan spell should the opportunity arrive.

Now though, Cardiff have been placed under a transfer embargo ahead of the January transfer window – an embargo that’ll last for the next three windows unless they manage to get it lifted.

The Bluebirds’ chairman, Mehmet Dalman, told BBC Radio Wales he was ‘confident’ they’d get it lifted, but also added that they ‘haven’t paid’ and at the moment have no intention of paying’ the first instalment of the transfer fee that they’ve been ordered to hand over to Emiliano Sala’s former club, Nantes.

Sala tragically died in a plane crash after his move from the French club to Cardiff was announced – the Welsh outfit refused to make any payments as they claimed that he wasn’t yet their player. They lost their original appeal over paying the first instalment, but it appears they won’t be adhering to the ruling.

Regarding McGuinness, an embargo in this window may mean them considering a re-call, and even if he remains at Hillsborough for now there could be a problem getting him out given an inability to sign any replacements for players that leave.

It was a difficult deal before, and it may now be even harder.

