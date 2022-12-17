News you can trust since 1887
Oxford United boss frustrated after ‘dominating at Hillsborough’ in Sheffield Wednesday draw

Oxford United manager, Karl Robinson, says that he’s been left frustrated at not beating Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 8:08pm

The two sides battled it out to a 0-0 on Saturday afternoon, but it was Wednesday who will feel fortunate to have picked up a point after a late penalty save from Cameron Dawson made sure that they kept another clean sheet.

Wednesday were beaten twice by the U’s in League One last season, and the Oxford boss admits that he was left disappointed that it wasn’t three wins in a row.

“We were fantastic…” he told the club’s YouTube channel afterwards. “We looked like a proper team. It’s probably the first time I’ve spoken to you with tremendous clarity on how far we are and have come.

“I’m really pleased with the performance, but frustrated that we’ve not won the game. And that’s something that I’ll take away with me in my car when I go home now and be a bit disappointed about.

“We stand here today dominating at Hillsborough, and we expect that now. When we under-perform, we rightly criticise, and we deserve it.

“We can’t keep missing these chances. We’ve been in every game, and there are ones we should’ve got more out of - today is another one of them.”

Karl Robinson, manager of Oxford United, was disappointed not to have beaten Sheffield Wednesday.

Both sides are now 10 games unbeaten in League One, but the draw meant that the Owls missed another chance to climb into the top two before the end of the year.

Wednesday are back in action on Boxing Day when they make the trip to Fleetwood Town.

