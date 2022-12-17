Sheffield Wednesday are 10 games unbeaten, but Darren Moore admits that he’s worried about the nature of their performances of late.

The Owls narrowly escaped their game against Oxford United with a 0-0 draw thanks to a late Cameron Dawson penalty save, but they once again left the field to jeers as they once again struggled in front of goals.

Moore was forthright after the game when asked about the lacklustre showings in recent weeks, and admitted that it’s something that has been worrying him for a while.

"Don't think it is just worrying me now,” he told The Star. “It worried me before. The points on the board need to and can be better… But we do have a doggedness about us. The kind of performances, such as Port Vale away, are the ones we just didn't have last season.

"We have to keep on knocking at the door. If we just accept it then how's it going to change? We have to keep belief and keep working."

The Owls boss was also quizzed on the lack of urgency from his side, and he admitted that it’s an element that they’re working on as they try to turn around a barren spell in recent weeks.

"It's almost as if we're waiting for something to happen,” Moore said. “The game came alive in the last 15 or 20 minutes, and being the home team it was up to us to force the urgency.

"I thought for large parts the quiet spells suited Oxford. We're not taking chances but maybe it can be down to over-thinking.

"In training we do work every week about finishing. Attacking players need to feel the back of the net. We had chances today but just didn't get the right final touch.

"Before we were taking those chances. What we have to do is keep going. Nobody is going to give it us so we are the only ones that can change that… We'll keep working hard towards it."

