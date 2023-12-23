Cardiff City's biggest threat highlighted as Sheffield Wednesday host Bluebirds

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, knows one specific part of Cardiff City's game that they will have to be on top of this weekend.

Röhl's Owls take on the Bluebirds at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as they look to pick up some more points in their quest for Championship safety, but they'll have to be very wary when it comes to corners and freekicks taken by the visitors.

Cardiff have 12 goals from set pieces in the Championship this season, more than any other team in the league, and the fact that defenders, Dimitrios Goutas and Perry Ng, are among their top scorers, says a lot about where their goals come from. Former Owls favourite, Mark McGuinness, also has a couple himself.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Röhl said, "They have scored the most goals from set pieces, so that’s a real strength from them. It’s a reason why they’re always in games and taking points. They’re in a good midtable position and I expect another tough game - just like against QPR.

"It’s not an easy one, and it may be one where we have to stay patient to stay in the game before waiting for the right moment or the next action. For sure we want to play forward, to attack - this is always our style of football - but there are also some moments where we have to prepare the next action and be patient… We need to be ready if our chance comes on Saturday, and you’ve seen in the last games that we always stay in it until the end.

"At home, with our fans at our back, we’ll prepare well, be ready for the game. We trained well, we’ve had a good week, it was fantastic, but it’s another big game. If we take points then of course the expectation will be higher, this is normal, but at the moment it’s good that everyone knows where we are. We have a positive energy."