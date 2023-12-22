'I have a list' - Sheffield Wednesday boss outlines stance on future new contracts for Owls players
Danny Röhl has a list of players at Sheffield Wednesday that he'd like to hand new contracts to.
The Owls have a lot of senior players out of contract in the summer as they approach the end of their current deals at the club, and regardless of which division they end up in there are some big decisions to be made about the future.
Röhl is yet to sign a single player since he arrived at the club, something that it's hoped will change in January, but he's managed to steady the ship at Hillsborough with a group of players inherited from the managers that came before him.
January and the summer window will give the German a chance to build a team himself that he feels can take the club forward, but he insists that he won't be dwelling on that too much at this point in time because of what needs to be achieved before the season comes to a close.
“I have a list of who I want to extend,” he told The Star. “And this is for the next weeks and months, we have to do it… I have to speak to the players and agents to give them a signal of which direction we’re moving in, and it’s a big topic. Honestly though, right now our position is that we have to fight to stay in the league and then we have to look in both directions.
"We can’t close our eyes, we have to prepare for both. But yeah, we have a clear plan of what we want to do in the next weeks and months. It’s important that we know this, but even though I know it’s exciting for people with rumours I will not talk so much about this topic. If there’s something then I’ll tell you and the supporters, but just know that we’re doing all we can behind the scenes.”
Needless to say Röhl would not hand over that list when he was jokingly asked who might be on it, laughing off the idea as he continues his focus on this weekend's game against Cardiff City at S6 on Saturday.