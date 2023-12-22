Sheffield Wednesday boss gives biggest Momo Diaby future hint so far

The future is uncertain for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Momo Diaby, but Danny Röhl’s latest comments will be music to his ears.

Plenty have been asking what the January transfer window will mean for the Frenchman after he spent the first half of his season-long loan out injured, and the question has been asked with regards to whether his loan would be cut short in order to make space for other new signings.

But Röhl says that he’s ‘looking forward to having him available’ once he’s deemed fit enough to play again, suggesting that he may end up seeing out the 2023/24 campaign at Hillsborough after all.

Diaby played his first 90 minutes since August this week as he turned out for the Owls’ U21s against Birmingham City in a 2-2 draw, and he’ll now be given time to recover as his ‘process’ continues.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Röhl said of the 27-year-old, “Neil (Thompson) was there, and Chris (Powell) also - I had a meeting in the office so it wasn’t possible for me, but I’ve got the video clips, and that’s important. It’s now a process for Mo, he has to train, get more minutes, and then hopefully he’s available in January. That will be good if the process is right.

“He’s had his first 90 minutes, now he’ll have some recovery to handle it and make sure there’s no new injury. But it’s fantastic for him, and I’m looking forward to having him available.”