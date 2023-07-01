Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero commits to club with new deal at Hillsborough

A statement from the club on Saturday morning read, “Marvin Johnson has put pen to paper on a new contract with Wednesday... The winger’s previous deal came to an end following our 2022/23 season, but he now extends in S6.”

The wideman, who has become fondly known as ‘Neymarv’ at S6, says that he’s excited to be back in the second tier, and now wants to help the club build on their promotion from League One.

“I’ve spent the last two years here and I’ve loved it,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s a great club and the season we had last year was justified with the work we put in and I’m excited to be here back in the Championship.