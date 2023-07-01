News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero commits to club with new deal at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Marvin Johnson has signed a new contract to remain at the club.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

A statement from the club on Saturday morning read, “Marvin Johnson has put pen to paper on a new contract with Wednesday... The winger’s previous deal came to an end following our 2022/23 season, but he now extends in S6.”

The wideman, who has become fondly known as ‘Neymarv’ at S6, says that he’s excited to be back in the second tier, and now wants to help the club build on their promotion from League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve spent the last two years here and I’ve loved it,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s a great club and the season we had last year was justified with the work we put in and I’m excited to be here back in the Championship.

“Every time I put the shirt on I want to give 100%, you want to play every game and that’s my objective. It’s good to have the core of the squad still here from last season and it gives us the morale and something to build off. We got the job done and now we need to build on that.”

Related topics:League One