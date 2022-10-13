The promise was simple; that he and his coaching staff would make them better footballers.

No simple task given the age and experience of most of his squad; to improve Lee Gregory or Michael Smith or David Stockdale or Michael Ihiekwe? These are players with several hundred senior appearances to their name. In the case of Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson and Will Vaulks he’s pledging to improve full internationals.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan is in fine form.

It’s no easy task, but is one you rather suspect he takes huge enjoyment in tackling, such is his passion for time on the training ground.

What, though of Barry Bannan; full Scotland international, former Premier League player and Mr Sheffield Wednesday? He of 21 goal contributions last season and League One player of the year gongs and plaudits beyond measure from opposition managers, fans and pundits alike.

Challenge accepted, says Moore, who in conversation with The Star explained the tweaks he and his coaching lieutenants are adding to his game.

“It's about where and when he finds spaces, how he can use his talent to create overloads,” Moore said. “When you do get it in space and there's overloads, his technical ability is excellent.

“We also want him to really get into those spaces on the pitch where he can be effective in the way he plays.

“I've been looking and breaking down his play since I got here because I have to, I have to give him a vehicle to run with when you've got a player of that calibre.

“That's what we've done. It's tight, important stuff on creating overloads and using his ability, which is outstanding.”

It’s an influence that appears to be paying off. No EFL midfielder has been directly involved in more goal than Bannan’s 22 (10G, 12A).

Only three other players in the entire 92 have ticked off tallies of 10 goals and 10 assists; there’s Exeter’s Jevani Brown, there’s Bristol City’s Andreas Weimann – the other is Kevin De Bruyne.

Moore has spoken a number of times about the need for Wednesday to ease on their perceived reliance on the Scot and to rid themselves of the notion that the long and short of their goal threat goes through him.

Bannan very much remains the main man at S6 and while the emergence of the likes of Josh Windass and George Byers has eased the creative load, his numbers keep heading north.

He indicated on social media this week that he feels he is ageing like a fine wine and few would argue.

Moore continued: “Honestly, from when I first came to the club and people spoke about Barry Bannan and where he goes, his discipline and the way he conducts himself on the pitch, offensively and defensively he's been absolutely exceptional and long may it continue.

