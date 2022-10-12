Behind-the-scenes photographs released by the club show both George Byers and Mallik Wilks taking part in training after the duo missed recent Wednesday matches.

Attacker Wilks (hamstring) missed both the win over Cheltenham Town at the weekend and their defeat at Plymouth Argyle, while Byers (foot) has missed the last four.

Sheffield Wednesday man George Byers is on his comeback from injury.

Speaking after the 3-0 Cheltenham win, Owls boss Darren Moore indicated that the pair had taken part in a fitness test of sorts that morning and that while they had come close to being able to participate, they weren’t quite able to make it.

On the return of Wilks and Byers, Moore told the media over the weekend: “They weren’t quite there. Both of them can have a full week’s training now with the build-up to the game against Cambridge.

“A full week’s training will put them in a better place. I was pleased Mark [McGuinness] was able to come back today, that will have done him the world of good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark McGuinness made his return from injury and while the wait will go on for Akin Famewo, Dennis Adeniran and Reece James – whose diagnosis on a hip/groin issue will come this week – Wednesday’s squad looks in good fettle heading into this weekend’s Hillsborough clash with Cambridge United.