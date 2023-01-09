Boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan, Cameron Dawson, says that the win over Newcastle United was a glimpse of where the club hope to get back to.

Dawson put on a tremendous performance for the Owls as they upset the odds to beat the Magpies 2-1 at Hillsborough on Saturday, booking their spot in the fourth round of the competition where they’ll go on to host Fleetwood Town.

It was a special night under the lights at S6, and possibly more so for the likes of Dawson and Palmer who have grown up at the club and seen all of the highs and lows of recent years.

Their shot-stopper on the night has had his own ups and downs in Wednesday colours, but is making the number one shirt his own at present – pulling off a string of fine saves on Saturday that drew praise from many, including England international, Kieran Trippier.

He loved it, of course, and he says the aim is to make nights like those more of a common occurrence in the not-so-distant future.

"You get through the smaller ties for nights like this,” he told The Star. “It was fantastic to play in it from my point of view, and I was desperate to play. When you get a win like this, you cherish those moments because Hillsborough was rocking.

"Look, it is nice for everyone, not just for me, Palms and the other local lads. It is for everyone to see what this football club could be like - it is a gentle reminder to everyone. If we keep on tanking in the right direction we can have nights like this more often - so it is good for everyone to see what we can give the fans and what we could give the football club as players.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson played a blinder against Newcastle United. (Steve Ellis)

It's going to take work, lots of it, but they’re on the right track having climbed up into the automatic places in League One and put themselves in with a real chance at winning the title following an impressive first half of the campaign and a lengthy 13-game unbeaten run.

"Any footballer will tell you they don’t want to ply their trade in League One or League Two,” Dawson admitted. “We are professionals, and we want to get higher up in the pyramid but it doesn’t come easy and we are here for a reason. We have to show hard work, dedication and commitment to this club and try to get it moving in the right direction.

“We have had a good first half of the season, but this is the business-end now, the second half, and we will try to keep winning games of football.”

Wednesday next game sees them make the trip down to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday as they return to league action, and with table-topping Plymouth Argyle facing third-placed Ipswich Town there is a real opportunity to close the gap on one or open up the gap on the other.

