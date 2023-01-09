‘I couldn’t refuse’ – Atdhe Nuhiu says he couldn’t say no to Sheffield Wednesday return

Only two Sheffield Wednesday players have scored 50+ goals in the 21st century, and one of them – Atdhe Nuhiu – was back at Hillsborough over the weekend.

Nuhiu, who is now plying his trade in the Austrian Bundesliga with SC Rheindorf Altach, scored his 50th goal behind closed doors not long before the decision was made that he would be leaving the club, and after almost 300 appearances he had to move on without a proper goodbye.

This season the 33-year-old has got 11 goals and assists in 17 games as he flourishes under German legend, Miroslav Klose, but took some time to revisit his former home after being asked to return to do the half time draw.

He received a standing ovation as he made his way onto the S6 field that he spent so many years on, and took a bit of time to speak to the club’s official YouTube channel.

“I’m really, really happy,” Nuhiu said when asked about being invited back to his old stomping ground. “Especially because since I left the club I never had a chance to come back… After I got the invitation I couldn’t refuse, and I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve spent the majority of my career at Wednesday, and when a club that remains in your heart asks for you then obviously you want to be there.”

The big striker went on to say that he still keeps a close eye on the Owls’ results, saying, “I’m really happy that everyone is well, that the club is feeling good. Hopefully there’s a promotion this season, and you can feel the positivity that’s around.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Atdhe Nuhiu, back at Hillsborough over the weekend. (Steve Ellis)

“Every game I follow, and where we are at the moment makes me even happier.”

Nuhiu’s side return to league action next month after their winter break, and he’ll be hoping to keep up a run of form that has seen him score four in his last seven – as well as help his side bring to an end a three-game winless run.

The forward signed for Wednesday back in 2013, before leaving at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.