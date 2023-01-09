Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has praised the club’s supporters for the way they ‘energised’ the team against Newcastle United.

Around 25,000 people made the trip to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon to watch a Josh Windass brace give the Owls a shock victory over the high-flying Magpies, and the atmosphere was electric for the final half an hour or so of the encounter.

A huge roar came up from the crowd when Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back to make it 2-1, and Moore thinks that moments like helped his side see the game through.

Speaking afterwards, and during an interview which was interrupted by a fan shouting ‘Darren, Darren give us a wave’ – which he did – the Owls boss said that he wanted to thank the fans.

He told The Star, "The crowd definitely energised the boys tonight, because they’ve seen the commitment of the players, seen the level of energy the boys had put in, and that energised us as they really got behind us. It gave us real fresh hope and impetus in the game, so I can only thank the fans for their support tonight.”

Moore also spoke of how his job now was to keep his players grounded and shift their focus back to a League One campaign that sees them travel down to Wycombe Wanderers in a few days’ time.

"They'll enjoy the weekend with their families, they'll come back in, we'll debrief the game and then we've got to get back to work on the training ground – because we go back to the league programme and we know there are big hurdles ahead of us.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has thanked fans for their support against Newcastle United. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

We’ll dust ourselves down, plan and prepare again for Wycombe next week, and that will be another tough game.

"But tonight just gives everyone at Sheffield Wednesday hope, because that was a special performance, and I’m really pleased that it came in front of the home fans.”

This weekend’s fixtures could be big for the top of the table, with Wednesday’s game against Wycombe being played at the same time as Plymouth Argyle’s encounter at Ipswich Town. If things go their way, the Owls could finish the weekend just two points off the top of the table.