‘Buzzing’ defender signs Sheffield Wednesday deal ahead of Chesterfield clash

The 18-year-old defender, who can play as a centre back or left back, played his part in the 1-1 draw with York City over the weekend, and The Star reported that he had agreed terms on a new deal at Hillsborough as he looked to stick around with the club.
Having joined the club as a 16-year-old, Flannery has worked his way up the ranks, and played a big part in the FA Youth Cup run last season as they made it through to the fifth round.
Now it has been confirmed that he has put pen to paper, and he says it’s ‘time to kick on’ as he looks to continue his development at S6.
Speaking to the club’s official website, the teenager said, “I’m buzzing, the new manager has been brilliant with us, bringing the young players up in training. Being around the lads has been really good and I had a taster against York on Saturday, and I really enjoyed it.
“I’m glad I’m finally here at this point and now it’s time to kick on.”
Flannery may well play a part this evening against Chesterfield when the Owls take part in Drew Talbot’s testimonial at the Technique Stadium in a few hours’ time, and there could also be a chance that fellow youngsters, Jay Buchan and Ryan Wilson, get a runout as well after they signed for the club from Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers.