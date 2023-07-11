‘Buzzing’ defender signs Sheffield Wednesday deal ahead of Chesterfield clash

Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Cian Flannery, says that he’s ‘buzzing’ to have put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old defender, who can play as a centre back or left back, played his part in the 1-1 draw with York City over the weekend, and The Star reported that he had agreed terms on a new deal at Hillsborough as he looked to stick around with the club.

Having joined the club as a 16-year-old, Flannery has worked his way up the ranks, and played a big part in the FA Youth Cup run last season as they made it through to the fifth round.

Now it has been confirmed that he has put pen to paper, and he says it’s ‘time to kick on’ as he looks to continue his development at S6.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the teenager said, “I’m buzzing, the new manager has been brilliant with us, bringing the young players up in training. Being around the lads has been really good and I had a taster against York on Saturday, and I really enjoyed it.

“I’m glad I’m finally here at this point and now it’s time to kick on.”