News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

‘Buzzing’ defender signs Sheffield Wednesday deal ahead of Chesterfield clash

Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Cian Flannery, says that he’s ‘buzzing’ to have put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

The 18-year-old defender, who can play as a centre back or left back, played his part in the 1-1 draw with York City over the weekend, and The Star reported that he had agreed terms on a new deal at Hillsborough as he looked to stick around with the club.

Having joined the club as a 16-year-old, Flannery has worked his way up the ranks, and played a big part in the FA Youth Cup run last season as they made it through to the fifth round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now it has been confirmed that he has put pen to paper, and he says it’s ‘time to kick on’ as he looks to continue his development at S6.

Most Popular

Speaking to the club’s official website, the teenager said, “I’m buzzing, the new manager has been brilliant with us, bringing the young players up in training. Being around the lads has been really good and I had a taster against York on Saturday, and I really enjoyed it.

“I’m glad I’m finally here at this point and now it’s time to kick on.”

Flannery may well play a part this evening against Chesterfield when the Owls take part in Drew Talbot’s testimonial at the Technique Stadium in a few hours’ time, and there could also be a chance that fellow youngsters, Jay Buchan and Ryan Wilson, get a runout as well after they signed for the club from Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers.