Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms captaincy decision before 2023/24 campaign

Barry Bannan will continue as captain of Sheffield Wednesday as they head into the 2023/24 season.

The long-serving Owls midfielder has been skipper of the club under every manager since the honour was bestowed upon him by Garry Monk, and new boss, Xisco, has revealed that he has no intention of changing that following his arrival.

Bannan will enter into the club’s top 20 appearance-makers of all time this season having played a huge role in their promotion out of the League One last time out, and he’ll be hoping to make his mark on the Championship once more having achieved his goal of returning to it.

New managers will sometimes choose a new captain to lead the team forward when taking the reins at a new club, but the Spaniard has no intention of doing so at Hillsborough it would appear.

Speaking after the game at York, in which the number 10 wore the armband, he Owls boss said, "He has captained the team in the last two seasons and can continue. Everything is good… Everybody loves him in the dressing room so he will continue as captain.”

Wednesday drew 1-1 with York as Bannan pulled the strings in the first half before being substituted, and he’s set to get more minutes in his legs tonight alongside his teammates when they make the short trip to Chesterfield for a friendly that also serves as Drew Talbot’s testimonial game.