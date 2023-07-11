Barry Bannan gives his verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s new ‘top quality’ manager

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the new manager, Xisco, so far.

The Spaniard joined the club as replacement for Darren Moore following the Owls’ promotion out of League One last season, and had to get to work straight away given that he was announced after the players had already returned to Middlewood Road for preseason.

He’s not had too long to try and impart his ways onto the Wednesday players just yet, but speaking after his first couple of sessions Bannan praised the way that he’d set about making his mark.

“It’s been really good,” he told the club’s official YouTube account. “Obviously we’re going to have to learn fast, there are a lot of different things to last season. He has his own style of play, his own way of playing, and we only have a short space of time. So we’re really going to have to be concentrated on the training pitch to take in everything that he’s passing on. We need to take it on and then transfer it onto the pitch - the first few days have been really good, and I’m really looking forward to playing under him.