Sheffield Wednesday sign duo from Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the arrival of two young players, with Jay Buchan and Ryan Wilson joining the club.

Buchan, a midfielder, came through the ranks at Leeds United before leaving the club over the summer, while Wilson recently left Blackburn Rovers as he looked for the next step in his career.

The former was part of Wednesday’s squad for the 1-1 draw with York City, though didn’t get on, and the 18-year-old says that he’s looking forward to getting down to business for the U21s after his arrival at Hillsborough.

“It’s a pleasure to sign my first contract and I just want to work hard,” he told the club’s official website. “I play anywhere in the midfield, I’m up and down and want to create chances and stop goals as well. I was around the first team on the weekend which was great and it’s a big drive.

“I just want to get my head down for the U21s and hopefully push towards the first team.”

Meanwhile, Wilson, an 18-year-old centre back, has spoken about how pleased he is to be on board.

He said, “I’m buzzing to be here, I spent some of last season here so I’m delighted to get the deal over the line. I’ve come here for a fresh start and Wednesday have given me that. I’m straight in with the U21s and I’ve earned myself a contract.

