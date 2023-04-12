News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder delivers ‘100%’ contract verdict as his Owls deal draws to a close

Dennis Adeniran says that he’d love to stay at Sheffield Wednesday, but right now says that promotion is the only thing at the front of his mind.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 12th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The 24-year-old midfielder is one of several Owls players who will be out of contract at the end of the season, with his current deal expiring at the end of June, and there are plenty of question marks about who will still be at the club by the time preseason arrives.

Adeniran, speaking after his brace helped Wednesday beat Accrington Stanley to return to the top of the League One table, said that he’s happy to start up talks once they achieve their ambitions of returning to the Championship.

“I’m just focused really, focused on the end of the season,” Adeniran told The Star. “Hopefully when we’re promoted we can all sit down and talk about the future, but right now it’s not the first thing on my mind - I’m just focused on trying to get this club promoted.”

He would like to stick around though, admitting that he’d like to repay some of the faith that’s been shown in him.

“100%,” he replied when asked whether he’d want to remain at S6. “I’d like to say that Sheffield Wednesday gave me an opportunity, even when I was injured the club has always believed in me, so 100% I’d love to extend.”

Darren Moore has previously stated that he doesn’t envisage a hugely busy summer this time around, insisting that contract discussions aren’t a priority right now.

Dennis Adeniran is one Sheffield Wednesday player who will be out of contract in the summer. (Steve Ellis)Dennis Adeniran is one Sheffield Wednesday player who will be out of contract in the summer. (Steve Ellis)
