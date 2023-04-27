Sheffield Wednesday’s final game of the season against Derby County is set to be a sell-out affair at Hillsborough - with plenty still on the line.

Sadly for the Owls it’s looking highly unlikely that Darren Moore’s side will still be in with a chance of automatic promotion come May 7th, but for the visitors they may need to get a result in order to secure their own spot in the top six.

Results for Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in midweek meant that they are now on the brink of securing their place in League One’s top two, while Wednesday need two points from their final two matches in order to guarantee a third place finish - meaning that the second and decisive leg of the semifinals will be on home soil.

For the Rams, they’re sixth with a two-point lead over Peterborough United ahead of this weekend’s matches, and there’s a large chance that they’ll need something at S6 given that they can also still climb up to fifth if they can finish strongly.

Derby are expected to sell out all 2,373 tickets in their away allocation, and Wednesday have confirmed that there are no more home tickets left having sold out the additional 1,300 that were added when they revealed that home fans would occupy the lower part of the Leppings Lane end.

