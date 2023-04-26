A selection head-scratcher and defensive changes in Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Shrewsbury Town
Sheffield Wednesday have some big decisions to make going into their game against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.
The Owls now need a miracle to be able to finish in the top two of League One after results went against them on Wednesday evening, but until it’s mathematically impossible there is unlikely to be any chance of Darren Moore resting his players for the play-offs.
He does have a potential head-scratcher when it comes to the players he selects for Shrewsbury though, with there being no word on whether Akin Famewo is available for action and Michael Ihiekwe’s solid return to action v Exeter City certainly seeing him put his hand up for a potential starting berth.
The rest of the team pretty much picks itself due to injury unvailability elsewhere, but what will Moore do?
Here’s how we think Wednesday could line-up when they make the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday.