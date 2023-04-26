Sheffield Wednesday have some big decisions to make going into their game against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

The Owls now need a miracle to be able to finish in the top two of League One after results went against them on Wednesday evening, but until it’s mathematically impossible there is unlikely to be any chance of Darren Moore resting his players for the play-offs.

He does have a potential head-scratcher when it comes to the players he selects for Shrewsbury though, with there being no word on whether Akin Famewo is available for action and Michael Ihiekwe’s solid return to action v Exeter City certainly seeing him put his hand up for a potential starting berth.

The rest of the team pretty much picks itself due to injury unvailability elsewhere, but what will Moore do?

Here’s how we think Wednesday could line-up when they make the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday.

1 . Cameron Dawson - GK You’d think that Dawson will remain in the goal for the final few games now. Pulled off a big save v Exeter to keep Wednesday in it. Photo Sales

2 . Dominic Iorfa - RCB Put in a solid showing in the last game, even when shifting centrally, and his ability to make up ground with his pace can be very useful. Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB Came in for the second half over the weekend and looked really tidy as he made his return from injury. Moore said he was impressed with him. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . Liam Palmer - LCB Played his part in the win over the Grecians, and was played in three different positions over the course of the game. He’s a more solid LCB choice than Jaden Brown for an away game. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis Photo Sales