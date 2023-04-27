Sheffield Wednesday duo face uncertain future with discussions taking place

Sheffield Wednesday had a ‘technical board meeting’ set for this week to discuss the futures of several of the club’s young players.

Another season is almost at an end for Wednesday and their academies, and while a number of the youngsters have professional contracts that run into next season there are a host of them that may well see their time at Middlewood Road come to an end.

Two players who do face an uncertain future at S6 are Leojo Davidson and Will Trueman – two players who have featured in the senior ranks this season but have recently been out of the picture in the U21s.

Davidson, 19, and Trueman, 20, aren’t the only ones who may potentially end up moving on in the coming weeks, but Moore has said that they are definitely two that they need to make a decision on in terms of what is best for their own futures.

“We’re discussing them,” Moore told The Star. “We’ve got a technical board meeting where certain decisions will be made on certain individuals - and we’ll be discussing those two.

“They’re reaching an age and a stage of their careers where it’s about senior football now, so we have to look at them because with the ages that they’re at U21s football is not really for them or their programmes.

“So we need to come together and discuss that.”

Will Trueman and Leojo Davidson face uncertain Sheffield Wednesday futures. (Steve Ellis)