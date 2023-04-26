Returning stars give Sheffield Wednesday injury boost as Owls hope for a miracle

Sheffield Wednesday’s season will almost certainly no longer end on May 7th, and they’ll head into the next few weeks with hopes of ending 2022/23 on a high.

Before the lottery of play-offs gets underway, though, there are two league games left to play for Darren Moore’s side – and he’s got decisions to make on how he approaches them with one eye on what happens post-Derby County.

The Wednesday boss has been very specific in stating that he won’t be talking about injuries as he focuses on who is available, however there was a double boost for them last week as Michael Ihiekwe returned to the field of play and Josh Windass got back in training.

Ihiekwe is almost certainly in contention for a possible start against Shrewsbury Town this weekend, while Josh Windass told The Star that he was hoping to get himself back in the squad for the trip to Salop as well.

Defensively Wednesday do still have the likes of Ben Heneghan, Reece James and Jack Hunt sidelined with their various injuries, while the extent of Akin Famewo’s knock picked up at Bristol Rovers remains unknown.

In midfield there has still been no word on a return date for George Byers, though a return this season seems unlikely, and it remains to be seen whether Mallik Wilks can get himself back available before the campaign comes to a close.

Of all of the aforementioned players only Heneghan is definitely out of the play-offs at this point, and it would come as a huge bonus for Moore should any of the others work their way back into the fold.

Michael Ihiekwe is likely to be in contention for a starting berth for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday need Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town to win neither of their final two games to even stand a chance of leapfrogging them next month, but with the form that the current top two are in there doesn’t seem to be much chance of that happening.

The Owls take on Shrewsbury knowing that a top three spot is already almost confirmed, but they’ve been clear that they won’t be giving up on automatic promotion until it’s mathematically impossible to achieve it – only then will they settle for the play-offs.

