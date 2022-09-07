Sheffield Wednesday: Why Darren Moore’s office door is always open – and always will be
Darren Moore operates an open-door policy for his Sheffield Wednesday players, and says that it will always be the case.
Wednesday have a strong squad this season following an impressive summer of recruitment, but one challenge that it has left Moore with is the complication of keeping the group happy even when they’re not playing.
He can only pick 11 players at a time, but numerous members of his squad this summer have already spoken about how easy it is for them to speak to him about what he wants from them or, for instance, their lack of game time if it’s not coming.
Moore, who spent many years as a player himself, insists it’s something he finds incredibly important in his work.
Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss said, “It’s something I’ve always had, from the first minute I stepped into a managerial role… I have an open-door policy 24/7, because I think it’s really important.
“We’re all human beings, and yes we have our job titles - manager, and player - but we’re still in the same environment, on the same page and want the same thing.
“The communication levels have got to be really open, and they have to be because when I say what I say there’s no middlemen in-between. The individual knows that, whether it goes for them or against them, when they put their head on the pillow at night that it’s an honest response from myself.
“I’m going to when I was a player, I thought it was important. So it’s been like that from day one, it’s been open-door, and it’ll continue to be that way.”